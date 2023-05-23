Springfield man arrested on sexual battery charges

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Springfield man is in jail after officers say he had sex with a victim against her will.

On Sunday, Springfield Police responded to a reported sexual battery.

The victim told officers that she met suspect Elijah Richardson at his home for a sexual encounter.

During the encounter, the victim told Richardson she felt pain and wanted to take a break, to which he allegedly told her “there are no breaks”.

The victim said she continued to ask Richardson to stop and started to cry, but he reportedly refused to and told her to “shut up”.

When the victim continued to protest, Richardson allegedly pinned her down and continued to have sex with her.

She also said the defendant recorded the incident on his iPad.

When officers interviewed Richardson, he told police he heard the victim tell him to stop, held her hands behind her back, and refused to comply.

Richardson was charged with sexual battery and transported to Bay County Jail.

