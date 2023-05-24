Addressing illegal golf cart activity

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more people visiting the area, more low-speed vehicles are being used, which is resulting in them being driven where they are not allowed.

Tuesday, Walton County Commissioners approved a motion by District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns to create a team or committee to address the growing issue of LSVs, or golf carts, being used in ways that are illegal or dangerous.

Commissioner Johns told NewsChannel 7 these issues have been increasing over the years.

”Right now, we have golf carts, or low-speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them driving down the sidewalks,” Commissioner Johns said. “We just want to have safety, and so we want to make sure that everyone is doing it the right way, and that everyone knows the rules. And so I want to have this team to look at this, and make sure that everyone is on the same page.”

Commissioner Johns added with a new law going into effect October 1st, tightening the regulations around who is allowed to drive golf carts in public areas, it is important to ensure the laws are enforced.

Representatives of the Walton County Planning Department expressed their approval of the commissioners’ decision.

