Deputies ask for help to find missing teen

Kyle is 5′10′', 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Kyle is 5′10′', 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

17-year-old Kyle Seward of Fort Walton Beach was last seen leaving his house on April 17. Kyle is 5′10′', 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us at 850-651-7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

