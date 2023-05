PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -It’s time to embrace your inner child this weekend for the Florida Panhandle Toy Expo.

The event will be taking place Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It will be held at the Travelodge Event Center, located at 203 Shalimar Street, in Panama City Beach.

The expo is also benefitting the HOPE Project.

