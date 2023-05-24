KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Five suspects are in custody after deputies say they stole from the local KFC restaurant they worked at.

On Tuesday, Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary and theft at the KFC on S Tyndall Parkway.

When deputies looked over surveillance cameras, they say footage showed employee Shykell Sheffield unlocking a drive-through window after the manager had locked it.

Approximately an hour later into footage, a man reportedly wearing a mask, black hoodie, black pants, and gloves entered through the same drive-through window.

Investigators say the man then broke into the locked safe and stole money, then left with it through the drive-through window.

When BCSO spoke to Sheffield, she allegedly admitted to unlocking the window on purpose to let four KFC employees and 1 non-employee to enter the store.

She also told officials that after she finished her shift on Monday, she was picked up by D’aja Spencer, who asked her if the window was unlocked.

David Brannon was then dropped off and committed the burglary while Sheffield, Spencer, Nadarien Holley, and Lakane Brown waited in a vehicle next to the restaurant, according to Sheffield.

After they left the restaurant with the money, Sheffield told investigators the group went to a motel where they shared a room together.

Other members of the group told BCSO they all split the money.

Officials were able to locate Brannon, who allegedly admitted to committing the crime and throwing the tools used away. He was taken into custody and was reportedly in possession of a large amount of cash, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Brannon was charged with burglary of a structure, grand theft, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and failure to register as a convicted felon.

Sheffield was arrested for an outstanding warrant for violation of probation, and charged with principal to burglary, principal to grand theft, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of meth.

Spencer, Holly, and Brown were charged with principal to burglary, and principal to grand theft.

