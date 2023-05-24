Liberty Girls team wins 1A Softball State Championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Girls Softball team can now call themselves state champs!

On Wednesday, the Liberty Bulldogs defeated Branford 7 to 4, winning the high school 1A state title!

The game actually started Tuesday with the teams playing four full innings at Legends Way Field in Clermont.

But the cloudy skies left them wondering if they were going to get the whole game in.

Liberty played as the visiting team and scored in the top of the first.

Gabriella Flowers doubled down the line in left, sending Cha’miya Williams across the plate making the score 1 to zero.

On to the bottom of the second, same score, Liberty starter Kallan Mercer gets the swinging strikeout.

But the Bucs were able to score two later in the inning, the first bloop single up the middle, the second on this bunt in which the dogs got the out at first, but the throw to third allows the running to race across the plate, making it 2-1 Branford.

At top three an odd play, Flowers pops up in foul ground. Off camera, the catcher catches it, then drops it as she tries to exchange hands to throw it.

Williams races in and beats the throw. After a long discussion, the umpires upheld the play and it’s 2 to 2.

After a 30 minute weather delay, they played another two innings, with each team scoring twice.

After that, rain stopped the game, and it resumed this morning with the Liberty Bulldogs victorious.

