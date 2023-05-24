Niceville man charged with sexual assault

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in custody after deputies say he sexually assaulted a woman while she was asleep.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday morning, the victim and a man were sleeping in a tractor truck on Okaloosa Island.

The victim told deputies she woke up and found 23-year-old Taylor Copeland assaulting her. The man also woke up and reportedly started hitting Copeland in an attempt to defend the victim.

Copeland was charged with sexual battery and burglary with battery. He is currently being held on $200,000 bond in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

