Storms return for some in NWFL today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start over NWFL on radar with mostly cloudy skies. There are some scattered batches of rain around NWFL, but nothing for the morning drive. Rain chances go on the rise today by lunch and into the afternoon for another scattered downpour for some.

Otherwise, it’s a mild and muggy start with temperatures in the 60s away from the coast to near 70 on the beaches. Highs today only reach the low 80s with anticipation for clouds and midday storms to prevent us from getting too hot. Dress comfortably and reach for the umbrella once again, especially if you’re along or south of Hwy20 today.

The frontal system that’s been stalled out across the Northern Gulf Coast leading toward the unsettled weather pattern as of late has shifted south just off the coast. Those closer to this front will have the better chance at catching a midday or afternoon scattered storm today. So those, south of Hwy20 on down toward the coast will have to keep a weather eye to the sky for a storm.

The front weakens and slides further southeast as the parent low moves into the Western Atlantic tonight and into tomorrow. Winds shift to the northeast and pull in drier air down across the Southeast tonight into tomorrow lowering humidity and producing a sunny finish to the week.

Mornings will be more pleasant in the upper 50s inland to low 60s on the coast by tomorrow morning and into the weekend. Highs will only reach the low 80s tomorrow afternoon and into the weekend, and with less humid conditions, it will be a very tolerable warmth under sunny skies.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies give way to midday and afternoon storms developing along and south of Hwy20 today. Highs only reach the low 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a less humid air mass moving in for tonight with a sunny and tolerable warmth streak into the weekend ahead.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.