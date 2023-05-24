This Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week happened to be in the middle of her graduation practice for North Bay Haven Charter School when she received her award.

What a surprise right?

Senior Dani Ross said it felt good to receive the award.

“I’m pretty sure my mom nominated me, but she takes a lot of pride in the things that I do,” said Dani.

Miss Dani Ross does a lot. She finished last semester with a 4.0 gpa, won Miss Tupelo, and is a fantastic dancer, but you’ll have to wait until the acl is healed to see her moves. However, maybe her biggest accomplishment to date is Danni Bags, something she started to help those in need.

Dani said, “Well, my birth mother was a battered woman. So, we started with traveling and when you go to a hotel there’s travel shampoos, conditioners, and body washes. We just kind of saved them all, and we had other girls on our dance team save them too. She sewed little yellow bags, and we put them all in there. She bought toothbrushes and toothpaste to put in there as well, and we just tied them up and took them to the Salvation Army. They really liked it. Because of their joy from it, it just made me want to keep doing it.”

Dani is one who sees the big picture. She said after she says her final goodbyes to the administration of North Bay Haven, turns her tassel, and throws it to the sky, she wants to attend Gulf Coast State College. From there, she wants to transfer to FSU to study sociology and psychology to become a family lawyer.

Dani says she’s very appreciative of those who have encouraged her along the journey, but she’s most proud of the work she’s put in.

“I’m proud of myself.” She said everyone is encouraging, “but it’s different when you are proud of yourself for accomplishing all of it.”

Congratulations Danni on being this Week’s 850Strong Student of the Week.

