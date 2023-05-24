Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight over NWFL w/small rain chances. Lows will fall into the mid 60s inland and upper 60s at the coast. Winds will be E/NE at 5-10 mph. On Wednesday skies will be mostly cloudy w/scattered storms more likely near the coast and less likely inland. Highs will be near 80. Winds will be E/NE at 10-15 mph. By Thursday sunny, drier, and less humid air returns to NWFL. Highs will be in the 80s w/lows in the 50s/60s. Rain stays away until after Memorial Day.

