University Academy granted $11 million in bonds for expansion project

University Academy is a public charter school in Panama City.
University Academy is a public charter school in Panama City.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local charter school has a unique opportunity to expand its campus.

Panama City Commissioners extended University Academy’s ability to get tax-reduced bonds at Tuesday’s meeting. The public charter school in SweetBay is receiving $11 million in bonds from Cadence Bank.

The money will go toward a gymnasium, a new lobby, and support spaces. A synthetic turf athletic field, covered walkways, and other landscaping are also part of the project.

Commissioners said taxpayers are not responsible for paying any default that could occur. The city is merely acting as the conduit to make it happen.

“We’re not a school board,” Commissioner Josh Street said. “We’re not a governing entity for our schools, but this is one way we can extend and help. We always try to do that, whether it be with parks, whether it be with facilities, or whether it be with bonding capacity. This is a way for us to do that and to be a good partner.”

NewsChannel 7 wasn’t given a timeline for the project.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a crash in Walton County.
Traffic crash blocks highway lanes
Port St. joe High School Mourns The Loss Of Fellow Classmates
Port St. Joe community mourns loss of two high school students
Monique Turenne is now a free woman after serving an 18-year sentence for second degree murder.
Infamous murder case comes back to light
Cardenas was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex and taken to Bay County Jail.
Panama City Beach man arrested in undercover op
Details are limited about how he came to this decision, but McQueen said he served at the...
City manager Mark McQueen announces resignation

Latest News

The case started back in 2018, with debate between the county and private beachfront property...
Walton beaches customary use case to move forward
The facility celebrates its new transitional homes during a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
The Anchorage Children’s Home has a ribbon cutting, celebrating its new transitional homes
Rain chances linger for one more day before drier air moves in
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances linger for one more day before drier air moves in
Tuesday Evening Forecast