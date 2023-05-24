Walton beaches customary use case to move forward

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Should the beach in front of *private beachfront properties... be open to the public?

The long-time debate in Walton County may soon come to an end... at least, for now.

Walton County officials tell NewsChannel 7 a judge will hear the customary use case to decide if it will go to trial, or if the county’s settlement offer will be accepted.

Officials said the case management hearing is set for June 1st. The case started back in 2018, with the debate between the county and private beachfront property owners over the private beaches being used by the public.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.