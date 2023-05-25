Attack by ‘aggressive’ bull kills man

The Rutherford County Sheriff's office said the bull was killed after it charged at first...
The Rutherford County Sheriff's office said the bull was killed after it charged at first responders.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man who was attacked by a bull while inside a barn in Rutherford County on Wednesday has died.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, 55-year-old Joseph Young of Chapel Hill was severely injured by a Scottish Highland bull on Wednesday.

Witnesses told the sheriff they heard the man yelling, “Get back, get back,” while he was inside a barn on Allisona Road.

An autopsy will determine the man’s exact cause of death.

The bull was later shot and killed after charging a deputy and emergency medical services supervisor, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy and EMS supervisor had yelled at the aggressive bull to draw it away from the man.

Young was carried to an ambulance for treatment until he was air-lifted by helicopter to a hospital. Young died later on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Kyle is 5′10′', 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Deputies ask for help to find missing teen
The case started back in 2018, with debate between the county and private beachfront property...
Walton beaches customary use case to move forward
Details are limited about how he came to this decision, but McQueen said he served at the...
City Manager Mark McQueen announces resignation

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt holds his traditional red ministerial...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
Tough market for first time homebuyers
Expert advice on navigating the housing market as a first-time buyer
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend
In all, Molly gave birth to seven puppies.
Pregnant dog survives rattlesnake bite, gives birth on the way to shelter
Fatal crash generic
Jackson County crash ends in one death