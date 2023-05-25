A beautiful setup ahead for the end of the week

By Ryan Michaels
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with showers moving in the off shore direction off the coast. However, we do have a few clouds cruising our skies this morning for a partly cloudy start. Yet, plenty of sunshine opens up in our skies into the midday and afternoon.

Temperatures are much more comfortable this morning with most getting started in the low to mid 60s, or more seasonal. Humidity is starting to fall as well adding to the comfort ahead. As we warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon, with low humidity, it’ll be a very tolerable warmth!

Winds have shifted to the northeast at a slightly breezy clip continuing to pull in drier air down across the Southeast tonight into tomorrow lowering humidity. Mornings will be more pleasant in the upper 50s inland to low 60s on the coast by tomorrow morning and into the weekend. Highs will only reach the low 80s tomorrow afternoon and into the weekend, and with less humid conditions persisting.

An absolute gorgeous holiday weekend lies ahead. However, we will notice a slight uptick in humidity leading toward a warmer afternoon by Memorial Day. But we should remain rain free all weekend and into the upcoming holiday on Monday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s with lower humidity and much more tolerable heat. Your 7 Day Forecast has the lower humidity sticking around into the holiday weekend with little to no rain chance and abundant sunshine by Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Kyle is 5′10′', 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Deputies ask for help to find missing teen
The case started back in 2018, with debate between the county and private beachfront property...
Walton beaches customary use case to move forward
Details are limited about how he came to this decision, but McQueen said he served at the...
City Manager Mark McQueen announces resignation

Latest News

The rain is moving out and the drier air is moving into NWFL.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
The rain is moving out and the drier air is moving into NWFL.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see rain chances mainly along and south of Hwy20 today.
Storms return for some in NWFL today
Rain chances linger for one more day before drier air moves in
Tuesday Evening Forecast