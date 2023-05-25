A beautiful setup ahead for the end of the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning with showers moving in the off shore direction off the coast. However, we do have a few clouds cruising our skies this morning for a partly cloudy start. Yet, plenty of sunshine opens up in our skies into the midday and afternoon.

Temperatures are much more comfortable this morning with most getting started in the low to mid 60s, or more seasonal. Humidity is starting to fall as well adding to the comfort ahead. As we warm into the low to mid 80s this afternoon, with low humidity, it’ll be a very tolerable warmth!

Winds have shifted to the northeast at a slightly breezy clip continuing to pull in drier air down across the Southeast tonight into tomorrow lowering humidity. Mornings will be more pleasant in the upper 50s inland to low 60s on the coast by tomorrow morning and into the weekend. Highs will only reach the low 80s tomorrow afternoon and into the weekend, and with less humid conditions persisting.

An absolute gorgeous holiday weekend lies ahead. However, we will notice a slight uptick in humidity leading toward a warmer afternoon by Memorial Day. But we should remain rain free all weekend and into the upcoming holiday on Monday.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly cloudy skies turn mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today reach the low to mid 80s with lower humidity and much more tolerable heat. Your 7 Day Forecast has the lower humidity sticking around into the holiday weekend with little to no rain chance and abundant sunshine by Saturday and Sunday.

