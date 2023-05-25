Eight-hour standoff ends in arrest of Niceville man

Leavins is facing charges of obstructing a search warrant, 2 counts of possession of a weapon...
Leavins is facing charges of obstructing a search warrant, 2 counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After eight hours in a standoff, deputies say a man is in custody for multiple charges.

On Wednesday morning, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a domestic violence at the home of 41-year-old Michael Leavins.

Officials say the victim had left the residence, but Leavins refused to come outside and locked the doors.

Deputies say their special response team finally found Leavins hiding in the attic, along with multiple weapons and rounds of ammunition inside the house, along with a pistol in his car.

Leavins is facing charges of obstructing a search warrant, 2 counts of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon and fleeing and eluding.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Kyle is 5′10′', 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Deputies ask for help to find missing teen
The case started back in 2018, with debate between the county and private beachfront property...
Walton beaches customary use case to move forward
Details are limited about how he came to this decision, but McQueen said he served at the...
City Manager Mark McQueen announces resignation

Latest News

Pascarella was reportedly taken into custody, charged with six counts of simple battery, three...
Wanted suspect caught during traffic stop
A report by WJHG Anchor Jessica Foster wins a Regional Murrow Award. Region 13 comprises...
WJHG wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Alex Hall
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Alex Hall