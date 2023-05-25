Jackson County crash ends in one death

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a crash in Jackson County.

On Wednesday evening, Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a single-car collision at State Road 10 on the bridge just east of Merritts Mill Road.

When troopers arrived on scene, they say a 1974 Ford Bronco had flipped over several times.

A 75-year-old man from Marianna was reportedly behind the wheel. Officials say he was taken to the Jackson County Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say no other cars or injuries were reported in the crash.

As of this time, the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.