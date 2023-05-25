Jackson County crash ends in one death

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a crash in Jackson County.

On Wednesday evening, Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a single-car collision at State Road 10 on the bridge just east of Merritts Mill Road.

When troopers arrived on scene, they say a 1974 Ford Bronco had flipped over several times.

A 75-year-old man from Marianna was reportedly behind the wheel. Officials say he was taken to the Jackson County Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say no other cars or injuries were reported in the crash.

As of this time, the crash is still under investigation.

