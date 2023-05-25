Man guilty of almost killing victim with box-cutter

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A jury found a man guilty on Wednesday in 40 minutes for almost killing someone with a box-cutter.

In 2021, prosecutors say 37-year-old Johnathon Clarence Coulliette became upset after his girlfriend invited the victim and his girlfriend to his home.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Coulliette began pacing back and forth while the victim and his girlfriend had only been at his home for approximately 15 minutes.

Eventually, Coulliette went into a shed and came back with a box cutter. Witnesses told the jury Coulliette came up to the victim and swung the box-cutter at him, cutting him from his chest to near his throat, a near-fatal wound.

The victim and his girlfriend then went back to their car and called 911.

Officials say it took dozens of staples for the victim’s wound to close.

Coulliette’s argument for self-defense was rejected.

Coulliette was found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 13. Prosecutor Lawrence Gill said that Coulliette was released from prison two months before this incident and should be sentenced as a habitual felony offender and prison release reoffender. This would double the penalty from up to 15 years in prison to 30 years.

