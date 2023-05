PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - McGuire’s Irish Pub is coming to Panama City Beach. The former Boarshead restaurant was purchased by McGuire’s parent company last week.

The Boarshead property has been vacant since Hurricane Michael in 2018. Officials said the restaurant is expected to open in 2024.

