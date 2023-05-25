NOAA outlook leans towards near-average hurricane season

2023 Hurricane Season Forecast
2023 Hurricane Season Forecast(wjhg)
By Daniel Nyman, Ryan Michaels and Chris Smith
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released their 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook Thursday morning.

The outlook suggests there’s a 40% chance that 2023 will be a near-average season, with 12-17 named storms (Winds > 39 mph), 5-9 hurricanes (Winds > 74 mph), and 1-4 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher, with Winds > 111 mph). NOAA also mentions a 30% chance of a below-average season, and a 30% chance of an above-average season. NOAA says they have a 70% confidence with their ranges.

NOAA 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook
NOAA 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook(NOAA)

The near-average forecast is likely a result of competing factors within the Atlantic Basin this year. NOAA predicts a high likelihood for El Nino to develop this summer, which tends to suppress Atlantic hurricane activity as a result of increased wind shear, largely over the Caribbean and Southern Gulf. Other conditions, like above-average sea-surface temperatures and a wetter-than-average west African monsoon suggest we will see more tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic and ample fuel for storms to develop.

NOAA’s forecast is similar to the Colorado State University forecast for 2023, which predicts 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes.

Remember; it only takes one hurricane for it to be a bad hurricane season here. Now is a great time to prepare. Click here for more information on how to be ready for hurricane season.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Kyle is 5′10′', 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Deputies ask for help to find missing teen
The case started back in 2018, with debate between the county and private beachfront property...
Walton beaches customary use case to move forward
Details are limited about how he came to this decision, but McQueen said he served at the...
City Manager Mark McQueen announces resignation

Latest News

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, ‘what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks’
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
Super Typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
Hurricane Preparedness Week
Hurricane Preparedness Week