One killed in Holmes County head-on collision
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed and two more were injured in a crash in Holmes County Wednesday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they were called to a reported head-on collision on County Road 173, south of Budfield Road around 4:30 p.m.
Troopers say when they got to the scene, they found a Honda CRV rolled on its driver’s side on the southbound shoulder. There was also Nissan Sentra in the ditch of the northbound shoulder.
The driver of the Honda, a 16-year-old from Bonifay was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.
The Nissan driver, a Bonifay woman, 26, died on the scene. The four-year-old Nissan passenger had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.
Officials say the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.