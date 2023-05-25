One killed in Holmes County head-on collision

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed and two more were injured in a crash in Holmes County Wednesday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say they were called to a reported head-on collision on County Road 173, south of Budfield Road around 4:30 p.m.

Troopers say when they got to the scene, they found a Honda CRV rolled on its driver’s side on the southbound shoulder. There was also Nissan Sentra in the ditch of the northbound shoulder.

The driver of the Honda, a 16-year-old from Bonifay was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The Nissan driver, a Bonifay woman, 26, died on the scene. The four-year-old Nissan passenger had serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.