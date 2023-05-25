Panama City Beach Council approves assessment projects

The Panama City Beach City Council approved the fire, CRA, and stormwater assessment projects this morning.
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The council decided to vote them in at a zero percent increase.... which means residents won’t have to pay any more than they already do.

Councilman Michael Jarman says it’s a great benefit to those within that district.

“We’re in a good position as a city,” Jarman said. “That means a lot, and hopefully, the city can keep it going.”

The assessments are used to pay for necessities like stormwater and fire services.... but the city is in a financial position to not have to raise it anymore at this time.

