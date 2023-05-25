Panama City celebrates the grand re-opening of Woods Ball Field

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Today, Panama City celebrated the grand re-opening of the Woods Ball Field on E. 14th Street.

The field has been around since the 1940s but is now completely renovated.

The renovation included re-construction of the in-field, dugouts, new sod, and concession stands.

Panama City’s Quality of Life and Public Works Department completed the project.

It’s currently the field for two youth league teams, but it’s also open to the public to come out to play ball or host events.

