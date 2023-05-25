Panama City Mayor sworn in during inauguration

For the first time in 12 years, Panama City has a new person in the mayor's seat.
By Talor Maree
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time in 12 years, Panama City has a new person in the mayor’s seat.

Dr. Michael Rohan, better known as ‘Doc,’ officially took his oath today.

Many of Panama City’s law enforcement and other local officials attended the ceremony.

Mayor Rohan stood alongside two newly elected commissioners, who also took their oaths.

Janice Lucas was sworn in as Panama City’s Ward 2 commissioner, and Brian Granger took his oath as city commissioner for Ward 3.

After Tuesday’s commission meeting left many upset, Wednesday’s inauguration seemed to have a more positive tone.

The positions are big roles to take on, but Mayor Rohan said he’s ready and prepared to do things differently.

”It’s exciting to me, but it’s also daunting because we still have an awful lot of work to do,” Rohan said. “A lot of things were done wrong. So I tapped into that. And I’m excited to be able to do it but I realize it’s going to be a big job but I’m retired now so I’m intent to take whatever time I need to do that.”

Mayor Rohan already has strong thoughts on how Panama City was operated under the previous administration, but said he wants to be a team player and bring everyone together for the goal of helping Panama City flourish.

