Panama City Police ask community to help K-9 program win grant money

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police said they need your help in winning grant money through the Aftermath K-9 program.

Aftermath is a program that handles crime scene clean-ups, but they also have a branch that promotes K-9 programs throughout the country.

Last year, the police department’s K-9 Copper won runner-up, and the department received $250.

Law enforcement said the money went toward training aids and supplies for the K-9 program.

Copper and Boris are the two law enforcement dogs entered in this year’s competition.

Sergeant Ben McCloy and the handler for Boris said any money they can get really helps the program.

”We’re trying to expand our program,” McCloy said. “You know, every time we get a chance money like this helps. Any time we can get a grant or anything like that, it’ll help buy us equipment, training aids, food, medicine...anything the dogs may need. And, hopefully, we hit the goal of getting a bigger, better program.”

K-9 Copper has led law enforcement in several drug busts and K-9 Boris helped keep spring breakers at bay.

Voting begins tomorrow and there are several ways to do so. Links for the candidates are below. You can vote for your favorite here.

Follow the instructions to vote for the K9s. (Panama City Police Department)

