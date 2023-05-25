Philip Griffitts Sr. Pkwy Project public meeting underway

Preview Philip Griffitts Pkwy Expansion
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway project is in motion. Bay County officials will be kicking off a public meeting Thursday as part of the Project Development and Environmental study.

The meeting will take place at the Lyndell Conference Center in Panama City Beach from 5 p.m. -8 p.m.

Guests can ask questions, make comments and voice concerns in regard to the project which includes constructing a brand new 5.1-mile two-lane roadway from Clara Avenue to Chip Seal Parkway.

Keith Bryant is the Bay County Chief Infrastructure Officer. He says the project is aimed at alleviating congestion on Back Beach Road.

“The goal of the project would be a two-lane eventually four-lane road limited access roadway to help people who live on the north side of Panama City Beach Parkway not have to get on the parkway to go to school, to go shopping, to go to parks,” said Bryant. “It will just help them live life without having to get on the parkway the parkway is just so congested.”

Maps, drawings and other information will be on display at the meeting. Officials say once the Philip Griffitts Sr. Parkway PD&E phase is complete they will transition into the design phase.

“This is a multiyear study,” Bryant said. “So, after they complete that, which generally takes 24 months, then we’ll roll into the design which will take another year.”

Currently, the total cost for both the study and design phases is $4 million..

