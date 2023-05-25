This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple winner is Alex Hall from University Academy in Panama City.

Ms. Hall, the kindergarten teacher who students adore, said, “It is very surprising and unexpected, but I am honored.”

She was nominated for always inspiring her kids to be the best they can be and always doing so with a warm, welcoming smile. The parent who nominated Ms. Hall said her child loves to wake up and go to school because of her.

Ms. Hall said it’s all about, “Knowing that they are waiting for me to come in every morning and when you miss a day or you’re not there, they say they missed you so much or they ask you where you were. They love being here, and I love being here as well.”

The kids aren’t the only ones who benefit from being in the classroom. Ms. Hall said she benefits just as much from them as they do her.

“The students make me feel like I don’t come to work every day. Working with them every day makes me proud to see everything. I feel like they just have a drive to learn, and they don’t really think of it as doing work,” said Ms. Hall.

This kindergarten teacher loves to teach this age group because of the growth her kids show from the beginning of the year to the end.

This school year is coming to a close, and Ms. Hall said she has successfully meshed all the personalities of the classroom into a family.

She said her classroom is a, “Great mixture of personalities. They are all very sweet kids, and all are hard working. The difference in personalities really meshes well together and creates a great little family.”

NewsChannel 7′s Dekevion Gause said he can certainly attest to that. When walking into the classroom, he said he was greeted with hugs and high fives from her students. He said it really made him feel the love Ms. Hall has flowing within her room.

Congratulations Ms. Hall on being this week’s Golden Apple winner!

