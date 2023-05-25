Wear it Wednesday styled by Versona

Getting ready for the summer season
Getting ready for the summer season
By Jessica Foster
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The temperatures are warm and this summer season, vibrant colors are hot!

In this week’s Wear it Wednesday, NewsChannel 7 Today’s Jessica Foster and Shaun Breaux wore outfits styled by Versona in Pier Park.

Versona’s Store Manager Chamagne Perdue says flowy dresses, asymmetrical necklines, and bright colors are the styles to look for when creating your summer wardrobe. Click on the videos attached to this article for more style inspiration.

