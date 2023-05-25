Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rainy pattern is coming to an end and now drier, less humid air is moving into NWFL. For tonight skies will slowly clear w/lows in the low 60s inland and mid 60s at the coast. On Thursday it will be mostly sunny w/highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be NE ta 10 mph. Expect the low humidity and drier air to last into the Memorial Day weekend. Right now the next 7 days will be dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.