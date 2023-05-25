Wednesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The rainy pattern is coming to an end and now drier, less humid air is moving into NWFL. For tonight skies will slowly clear w/lows in the low 60s inland and mid 60s at the coast. On Thursday it will be mostly sunny w/highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be NE ta 10 mph. Expect the low humidity and drier air to last into the Memorial Day weekend. Right now the next 7 days will be dry.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardenas was charged with traveling to meet a minor for sex and taken to Bay County Jail.
Panama City Beach man arrested in undercover op
Details are limited about how he came to this decision, but McQueen said he served at the...
City Manager Mark McQueen announces resignation
Monique Turenne is now a free woman after serving an 18-year sentence for second degree murder.
Infamous murder case comes back to light
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
A Springfield man is in jail after officers say he had sex with a victim against her will.
Springfield man arrested on sexual battery charges

Latest News

The rain is moving out and the drier air is moving into NWFL.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we'll see rain chances mainly along and south of Hwy20 today.
Storms return for some in NWFL today
Rain chances linger for one more day before drier air moves in
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances linger for one more day before drier air moves in
Tuesday Evening Forecast