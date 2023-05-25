WJHG wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WJHG is being honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for a report by NewsChannel 7 Today Anchor Jessica Foster. The report follows a Bay County family who lost their home in Hurricane Michael and a wildfire. WJHG claimed the top honor in the hard news category.

The Radio Television Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world. The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

Region 13, the one WJHG competes in, comprises Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition.

