WJHG wins regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Station recognized for exemplary coverage of hard news
A report by WJHG Anchor Jessica Foster wins a Regional Murrow Award. Region 13 comprises...
A report by WJHG Anchor Jessica Foster wins a Regional Murrow Award. Region 13 comprises Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.(RTDNA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - WJHG is being honored with a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for a report by NewsChannel 7 Today Anchor Jessica Foster. The report follows a Bay County family who lost their home in Hurricane Michael and a wildfire. WJHG claimed the top honor in the hard news category.

The Radio Television Digital News Association Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world. The Murrow Awards are the embodiment of the values, principles and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standards for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

Click here to see the winning report.

Region 13, the one WJHG competes in, comprises Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Kyle is 5′10′', 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Deputies ask for help to find missing teen
The case started back in 2018, with debate between the county and private beachfront property...
Walton beaches customary use case to move forward
Details are limited about how he came to this decision, but McQueen said he served at the...
City Manager Mark McQueen announces resignation

Latest News

Pascarella was reportedly taken into custody, charged with six counts of simple battery, three...
Wanted suspect caught during traffic stop
Leavins is facing charges of obstructing a search warrant, 2 counts of possession of a weapon...
Eight-hour standoff ends in arrest of Niceville man
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Alex Hall
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is...
This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is Alex Hall