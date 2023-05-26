Burglary at Vernon Sportsplex ends in one arrest

Bray was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail. He’s facing charges of burglary of...
Bray was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail. He’s facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, damaging property due to criminal mischief and petit theft.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a burglary at a local sportsplex earlier this month, deputies say a man has been arrested.

On May 5, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary at the Vernon Sportsplex. Workers told deputies they noticed a door was open and a cash box was empty when they arrived.

The surveillance was also reportedly shut off during the burglary, but not before the suspect and their vehicle were recorded.

With assistance from a local resident, investigators say they identified 20-year-old Duncan Reddick Bray of Chipley as a suspect.

Bray was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail. He’s facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, damaging property due to criminal mischief and petit theft.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
Pascarella was reportedly taken into custody, charged with six counts of simple battery, three...
Wanted suspect caught during traffic stop
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Fatal crash generic
Jackson County crash ends in one death

Latest News

Bay County Public Library Summer Reading Programs
Boater Safety Week with Freedom Boat Club
Firing up the grill for Foodie Friday on NewsChannel 7 Today
Memorial Day Weekend Cookout Ideas with Chef Nathan
Plating the wagyu burger for Foodie Friday