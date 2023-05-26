Burglary at Vernon Sportsplex ends in one arrest

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a burglary at a local sportsplex earlier this month, deputies say a man has been arrested.

On May 5, Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary at the Vernon Sportsplex. Workers told deputies they noticed a door was open and a cash box was empty when they arrived.

The surveillance was also reportedly shut off during the burglary, but not before the suspect and their vehicle were recorded.

With assistance from a local resident, investigators say they identified 20-year-old Duncan Reddick Bray of Chipley as a suspect.

Bray was arrested and transported to Washington County Jail. He’s facing charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, damaging property due to criminal mischief and petit theft.

