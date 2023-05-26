Charges made against teen involved in school mass shooting threats

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen faces a second-degree felony after deputies say he made mass shooting threats at a local school.

On May 10 and 11, investigators with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say the suspect was sending written and electronic threats through an Instagram profile and sent them to Baker School students.

One threat allegedly referenced a Glock handgun and a photo of the weapon.

OCSO officials say the Instagram account and its phone number was traced back to a 15-year-old teen.

The investigation is still ongoing.

