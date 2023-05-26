FHP is reminding the public to drive safe during the holiday weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Many will flock to the beaches across the Panhandle for Memorial Day weekend. But an increase in visitors also means more traffic on the roadways.

This is why you might see more Florida Highway Patrol Troopers out and about over the next few days.

“There’s a lot of people coming from the north down to the beach. Our biggest thing is speed, and speeding kills. So we try to slow the traffic down as much as possible,” Master Sergeant Ron Livingston with FHP, said.

FHP also partners with local law enforcement during holiday weekends.

“Right now there is a campaign out there. So all local law enforcement and state law enforcement are going to be working together. But each agency has its main focus. We mainly focus on traffic,” Livingston said.

One of the things FHP says they’ll be looking out for this weekend is aggressive driving and driving under the influence.

“We hope and pray that people will make the right choices, by using some kind of shared travel. Whether it be Uber, Lyft, a taxi, or whatever. There will be a big focus on DUIs, aggressive driving, and distracted driving. We want everybody to make it to the beach safely and not put themselves or anybody else in harm’s way. We want them to get to and where their destination is as safe as possible.”

If you are traveling anywhere this weekend pack your patience and drive safely no matter where your destination may be.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.