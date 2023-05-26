FHP is reminding the public to drive safe during the holiday weekend

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Many will flock to the beaches across the Panhandle for Memorial Day weekend. But an increase in visitors also means more traffic on the roadways.

This is why you might see more Florida Highway Patrol Troopers out and about over the next few days.

“There’s a lot of people coming from the north down to the beach. Our biggest thing is speed, and speeding kills. So we try to slow the traffic down as much as possible,” Master Sergeant Ron Livingston with FHP, said.

FHP also partners with local law enforcement during holiday weekends.

“Right now there is a campaign out there. So all local law enforcement and state law enforcement are going to be working together. But each agency has its main focus. We mainly focus on traffic,” Livingston said.

One of the things FHP says they’ll be looking out for this weekend is aggressive driving and driving under the influence.

“We hope and pray that people will make the right choices, by using some kind of shared travel. Whether it be Uber, Lyft, a taxi, or whatever. There will be a big focus on DUIs, aggressive driving, and distracted driving. We want everybody to make it to the beach safely and not put themselves or anybody else in harm’s way. We want them to get to and where their destination is as safe as possible.”

If you are traveling anywhere this weekend pack your patience and drive safely no matter where your destination may be.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
Pascarella was reportedly taken into custody, charged with six counts of simple battery, three...
Wanted suspect caught during traffic stop
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Fatal crash generic
Jackson County crash ends in one death

Latest News

Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Giveaway.
Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Giveaway
Gulf Coast Jam parking lot party
Visit the Zen Gardens in Panama City Beach Sunday for the monthly Zen Art Market.
Join this holistic experience at the Zen Monthly Art Market
Tyndall sends CE to Guam after Typhoon Mawar
Tyndall deploys civil engineers after Typhoon Mawar strikes Guam