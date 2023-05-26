I LOVE SUGAR company celebrating 10th anniversary

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -I LOVE SUGAR is celebrating 10 years of its unique candy experience.

On June 1 the Pier Park location will be hosting several events throughout the day to celebrate the sweet occasion.

The event will include games, giveaways, candy tastings, a DJ, balloon animals, and more.

 I LOVE SUGAR is located at 601 Pier Park Drive, Suite 101, next to Dave and Buster’s in Pier Park.

