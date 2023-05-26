I LOVE SUGAR company celebrating 10th anniversary

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -I LOVE SUGAR is celebrating 10 years of its unique candy experience.

On June 1 the Pier Park location will be hosting several events throughout the day to celebrate the sweet occasion.

The event will include games, giveaways, candy tastings, a DJ, balloon animals, and more.

I LOVE SUGAR is located at 601 Pier Park Drive, Suite 101, next to Dave and Buster’s in Pier Park.

