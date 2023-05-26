Lynn Haven cheer coach arrested in sexual battery case

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A former cheer coach in Lynn Haven is in custody after deputies say she sexually abused two people while they were minors.

On May 19, Bay County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 34-year-old Auzoiya “Johnea” Williams committed lewd and lascivious battery on two minor children, the incidents starting when they were 13.

Investigators say the two victims were located and interviewed separately. The first victim said she was a cheerleader and Williams was her coach.

In several instances, Williams allegedly had her and a second victim over at her house for “sleepovers”, where sexual acts were performed.

The first victim told deputies another incident happened when she was 15 or 16.

The second victim told BCSO she was also a cheerleader where Williams was her coach, and she “bonded” with her through sleepovers and hanging out.

She also said three or four similar sexual incidents happened throughout her life until she was 19, where she had a sexual relationship with Williams until she broke it off due to the victim being “clingy”.

According to the arrest affidavit, both of the victims lived in the residence from approximately 2016 to 2019 until moving out due to jealousy issues. The victims told investigators they didn’t report until now because they did not want to get into trouble.

Messages were given to officials, where Williams allegedly admitted to having sexual relationships with both of the victims, many of the messages consistent with the defendant’s statements.

Court documents showed that Williams was ordered to have no contact with the victims, and bond was set at $75,000.

We’ll continue to update as we learn more.

