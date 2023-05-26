Marianna man arrested for child sexual abuse material

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marianna man is in custody after agents say he possessed child sexual abuse material.

According to Florida Department of Law Enforcement, an investigation began in March when a cybertip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, claiming an account user was downloading pictures of child sexual abuse.

FDLE investigators say a search warrant was granted for the service provider, identifying 30-year-old Thomas B. Richards as the account holder.

On May 25, agents with Marianna Police and Homeland Security say a search warrant was executed at Richard’s home, where multiple digital devices were seized. Files found allegedly showed the sexual abuse of children, including ones younger than 5 years old, in addition to the images found from the service provider.

Richards was arrested and booked into Jackson County Jail on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, all felony charges.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information on Richards that could help is asked to call FDLE Pensacola at 800-226-8574.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.