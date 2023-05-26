Memorial Day Weekend Cookout Ideas with Chef Nathan

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are firing up the grill this holiday weekend, impress your guests with this delicious wagyu burger recipe.

The Polished Chef, Chef Nathan, stopped by the studio this Foodie Friday to share tips on how to have the best burgers around this Memorial Day Weekend.

Tomato Jam:

4 cups diced tomatoes or cherry tomatoes cut in half

1/4 cup shallot small diced

1/4 minced garlic

1/2 cup white wine

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon fresh chopped basil

Zest of 1 lemon

Add tomatoes, shallot, garlic, white wine, apple cider vinegar, & sugar to a sauce pot and bring to a slow boil then reduce the heat to slow and cook until the liquid is gone and the tomatoes have a jam consistency then transfer the mix to a small bowl and place in the fridge until cooled. Once cooled add lemon zest & basil and mix evenly. Store in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks. Add on burgers or fish, serve with goat cheese & grilled bread on a charcuterie board, & goes great on just about anything.

Wagyu Burger

1 ln fresh ground Wagyu beef

1 tablespoon onion powder

1/4 cup minced garlic

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1.5 tablespoons kosher salt

1/2 tablespoon black pepper

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix evenly. Form into patties and place in the fridge for one hour to allow the meat to absorb the flavor and helps to hold the patties together. Cook until the meat reaches the desired temperature on the grill or flat top.

Air Fried Rosemary & Garlic Crusted Potatoes

2 lbs of fingerling potatoes cut in half long ways

1 tablespoon fresh chopped rosemary

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1/2 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon oil

Place all ingredients in a bowl and toss until potatoes are evenly coated. Cook in the air fryer at 390 on air fry for 12-15 minutes, and the potatoes are golden brown.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.