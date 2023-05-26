Southern Lights’ Talent Competition auditions period ending soon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Southern Lights Talent Competition is wrapping up its auditions for this year. You have until May 31st to submit your audition videos.

The host of the competition, Charlie Dykes, said this year there will be more prizes than ever from up to $10,000, recording deals, studio time, Chipola scholarships, a video deal, and an audience choice award.

The event will be hosted by Chipola College, in Marianna. Anyone with a family-friendly talent in South Alabama, South Georgia, and Northwest Florida is encouraged to enter.

Talents can include singers, musicians, songwriters, magicians, and comedians.

Southern Lights' Talent Competition

