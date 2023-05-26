Southern Lights’ Talent Competition auditions period ending soon

Southern Lights' Talent Competition 4 p.m. Part 1
By Allison Baker
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Southern Lights Talent Competition is wrapping up its auditions for this year. You have until May 31st to submit your audition videos.

The host of the competition, Charlie Dykes, said this year there will be more prizes than ever from up to $10,000, recording deals, studio time, Chipola scholarships, a video deal, and an audience choice award.

The event will be hosted by Chipola College, in Marianna. Anyone with a family-friendly talent in South Alabama, South Georgia, and Northwest Florida is encouraged to enter.

Talents can include singers, musicians, songwriters, magicians, and comedians.

For more details click here.

Southern Lights' Talent Competition 4 p.m. Part 2

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
Pascarella was reportedly taken into custody, charged with six counts of simple battery, three...
Wanted suspect caught during traffic stop
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Fatal crash generic
Jackson County crash ends in one death

Latest News

Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Giveaway.
Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Giveaway
Gulf Coast Jam parking lot party
Visit the Zen Gardens in Panama City Beach Sunday for the monthly Zen Art Market.
Join this holistic experience at the Zen Monthly Art Market
Tyndall sends CE to Guam after Typhoon Mawar
Tyndall deploys civil engineers after Typhoon Mawar strikes Guam