Sunny stretch for Memorial Day weekend

Friday Forecast 5/26/23
By Daniel Nyman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TGIF!

Another comfortable Panhandle day is on the way! Sunny skies will persist throughout the morning, with a mix of sun and clouds developing through the afternoon. We’ll also experience somewhat breezy conditions today as a byproduct of a surface low to our southeast. Highs will reach the low 80s for most of this afternoon but could feel more like the upper 70s due to the breeze and dry air.

As that area of low pressure moves north along the Mid-Atlantic coastline this weekend, heavy rain, breezy conditions, and rough surf will impact the Carolinas. On the flip side, this system will benefit us, dragging drier and cooler air into the Panhandle. Highs in the low 80s continue for Saturday and Sunday, with more sunshine and dew points in the 50s. We’ll see a few more clouds for Monday, but otherwise, dry and enjoyable conditions are expected for Memorial Day with highs in the mid to low 80s.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG.com weather webcast.

