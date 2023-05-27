Bay County Skate Park opens in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Skate Park at the Panama City Beach Publix Sports Complex is now open.

Friday afternoon Bay County officials held a soft-opening event where skaters were able to take their first skate on the 20,000-square-foot facility.

The event was filled with fun, free refreshments and even Italian ice courtesy of Kona Ice.

Joshua Nelson has been skating for more than six years and is excited about all the new skate park has to offer.

“There’s a lot of rails that a lot of people like to hit they are a bit tall but it’s very nice practice. There’s a nice stair set, it’s a little long but it’s nice. This skate park has lights which is a lot safer for us and more convenient it’s a lot bigger and more space,” said Nelson.

Nelson lives in Panama City Beach but says he has had to travel outside the area to enjoy one of the activities he loves most.

“We have two skate parks locally but none of them are like really nice, he said. “So, we can either go in the streets or make what we can at those parks but having this nice park it’s a nice training ground for us and a good place to enjoy the outdoors.”

Bay County Assistant General Services Director Jason Jowers says the new skate park is like no other.

“This one is special, the first one in Bay County of this size, and it just gives the skating community a special place to come and do their thing,” said Jowers.

The $2 million project was funded by impact fees and the Bay County Tourist Development Council.

Tourist Development Council Executive Director Dan Rowe says the project has been in the works for several years. He says the now-completed facility will be home to a ton of competitions and events.

“It’s a competition class state park the folks that are using it can do all sorts of different tricks and go in different areas there’s the bowls I mean there’s the rails there’s the steps and all that you would see in a skatepark it’s all here.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.