Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A diver drowned at Blue Springs in Jackson County on Friday.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call that a 38-year-old out-of-town diver was experiencing distress in a cave at Blue Springs. Cave Adventures owner and professional cave diver Edd Sorenson and his team were able to reach the victim a short time later, but he was already deceased. The preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe this was an accidental drowning.

Sheriff Edenfield extends his deepest condolences to the family of the victim. He also wants to encourage everyone who will be swimming, diving or boating this holiday weekend to stay safe.

