Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Jackson County

Generic drowning picture
Generic drowning picture(https://new.mgnonline.com/)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A diver drowned at Blue Springs in Jackson County on Friday.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call that a 38-year-old out-of-town diver was experiencing distress in a cave at Blue Springs. Cave Adventures owner and professional cave diver Edd Sorenson and his team were able to reach the victim a short time later, but he was already deceased. The preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe this was an accidental drowning.

Sheriff Edenfield extends his deepest condolences to the family of the victim. He also wants to encourage everyone who will be swimming, diving or boating this holiday weekend to stay safe.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
Pascarella was reportedly taken into custody, charged with six counts of simple battery, three...
Wanted suspect caught during traffic stop
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Fatal crash generic
Jackson County crash ends in one death

Latest News

Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Giveaway.
Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Giveaway
Gulf Coast Jam parking lot party
Visit the Zen Gardens in Panama City Beach Sunday for the monthly Zen Art Market.
Join this holistic experience at the Zen Monthly Art Market