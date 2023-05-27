Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Peoples First Insurance hosted a parking lot party Friday afternoon, where the company gave away free Gulf Coast Jam Tickets.

Many country music lovers showed up to try and get their hands on tickets to the sold-out event.

Two lucky winners were able to win a set of 4-day passes to the country music festival. Including, Lisa French who is excited to go to the event for the first time.

“When I first moved here in 2018 the event was going on that Labor Day weekend. So I just haven’t had a to go yet so this is a great opportunity for me to experience that,” French said.

Those weren’t the only Gulf Coast Jam tickets people attending could get a chance to win. Everyone got the opportunity to sign up for a chance to win one of 50 tickets for the Thursday night concert.

“We are going to announce those winners on Tuesday at Gulf Coast Jam on Gulf Coast Jam’s Facebook live so make sure that you tune into that and see if you won,” Sarah Grace Klip Marketing Director, said.

The President of Peoples First Insurance said that this ticket giveaway was all about giving back to his community.

“It is just the biggest event in Bay County every year. We love Bay County and we are blessed to live in such a wonderful place and we just wanted the general public to have a chance to get tickets and have some fun,” Kristian Chapman, President of Peoples First Insurance, said.

Country artists will begin to take the Gulf Coast Jam stage starting on June 1. The headliner on Saturday for the sold-out festival will be Kenny Chesney.

