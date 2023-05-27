Join this holistic experience at the Zen Monthly Art Market

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If looking for a new experience in a beautiful environment, join the Karma Shack from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at their monthly art market.

The market, held once a month, focuses on the holistic community center and is located at the hidden gem of the Zen Gardens in Panama City Beach allowing visitors to connect to nature and people alike.

Along with local vendors and fresh and healthy food, the market schedule includes classes focusing on prenatal yoga, poi flow arts, hula hoop techniques, and sound healing. All classes are donation based.

If interested in getting involved, in more upcoming events, or being a vendor at a future market, contact The Karma Shack at thekarmashack@gmail.com.

