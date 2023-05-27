Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested

Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following week.(Newark Division of Police)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, Ohio (Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio say a man has been arrested after he commented on his own wanted poster online.

According to the Newark Division of Police, officers were able to take 20-year-old Tanner Rhinehart into custody on Wednesday.

Last week, police shared online that Rhinehart was a wanted man for having multiple warrants. They alerted the public to contact them if the 20-year-old was spotted.

Rhinehart then replied to the social media post saying, “Y’all almost had [me] the other day you gotta be quicker than that.”

Officers said they ended up catching Rhinehart after he jumped into a river.

“Mr. Rhinehart thought jumping in the river would evade capture; however, he was wrong,” police wrote.

Authorities said the 20-year-old was arrested without further incident.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
Pascarella was reportedly taken into custody, charged with six counts of simple battery, three...
Wanted suspect caught during traffic stop
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Fatal crash generic
Jackson County crash ends in one death

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asks supporters to peacefully rally to protest vote to impeach
Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Giveaway.
Gulf Coast Jam Ticket Giveaway