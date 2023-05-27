U.S. Senator Rick Scott visits Mexico Beach, urges Floridians to plan ahead for hurricanes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane season starts in just a few days, and it’s important for residents to have a plan. That’s why U.S. Senator Rick Scott took a trip to Mexico Beach today.

Mexico Beach was known as ground zero after Hurricane Michael. The Category 5 hurricanes devastated many communities in 2018.

Mexico Beach received the brunt of the impact, with many homes blown off of their foundations.

Although Senator Scott visited Mexico beach, his message is for all Floridians.

“First thing is, get ready. Don’t take a chance. You can re-build your house, you can redo your house,“ Scott said, “Get a new car, but you can’t rebuild that life. So, you could lose somebody, and we all have somebody we care about. If you lose somebody, you never get to see them again until you get to heaven. You have got to listen too. If anybody tells you to evacuate, and even before, get out.”

Senator Scott says he’s donating his salary to the American red cross and Meals on Wheels. The two non-profits help in recovery efforts after a storm.

For information on how to stay up to date on your local weather, check out Alert Bay and the National Hurricane Center.

