Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a beautiful night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 50s inland and low to mid 60s at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. On Saturday skies will be sunny w/highs in the low 80s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. Lows Sunday AM will be in the mid 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s w/mid 80s likely by Memorial Day.

As we move through the weekend keep in mind boating conditions will be rough on Saturday, but should get better by Sunday and Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.