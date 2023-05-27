Weekend Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a beautiful night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 50s inland and low to mid 60s at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear. Winds will be NE at 5-10 mph. On Saturday skies will be sunny w/highs in the low 80s. Winds will be NE at 10-15 mph. Lows Sunday AM will be in the mid 50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s w/mid 80s likely by Memorial Day.

As we move through the weekend keep in mind boating conditions will be rough on Saturday, but should get better by Sunday and Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
(from top to bottom, left to right) Brannon, Sheffield, Spencer, Holley, and Brown are all...
KFC burglary in Panama City ends in employee arrests
Pascarella was reportedly taken into custody, charged with six counts of simple battery, three...
Wanted suspect caught during traffic stop
”Right now, we have golf carts, or low speed vehicles, that drive down Highway 98, we have them...
Addressing illegal golf cart activity
Fatal crash generic
Jackson County crash ends in one death

Latest News

Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Friday Forecast 5/26/23
Sunny stretch for Memorial Day weekend
Drier and less humid air lingers through the weekend.
Thursday Evening Forecast
2023 Hurricane Season Forecast
NOAA outlook leans towards near-average hurricane season