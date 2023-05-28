How Downtown Panama City construction is impacting businesses

Construction in Downtown Panama City
By Victoria Scott
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may notice plenty of construction tape when strolling through Historic Downtown Panama City.

The construction is all part of the city’s rebuild efforts after Hurricane Michael.

City officials said it’s still undergoing Phase I of the Harrison Avenue Project. NewsChannel 7 was told it includes parallel parking, wider sidewalks, landscaping, and more. However, that doesn’t mean the surrounding businesses have to close shop. They are very much open.

An employee at Elevation Salon said the project should leave a positive mark on the area once it’s completed.

“There is going to be another sidewalk and benches, so there hopefully will be more people,” Hairdresser Alexis Pitts said. “There’s going to be lovely trees, and great parking. So, hopefully it’ll bring in more customers and clients.”

Pitts also said the eyesore hasn’t impacted work either. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“It’s been running pretty smoothly,” she said. “We’ve been as busy as we’ve been since before it started. Clients can come in the front door or the back door. We have our logo on the back so they know which door is which.”

There’s a green strip people can walk to reach businesses in the interim.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
Police said according to the accounts given, the suspect was seen putting the victim in a rear...
Georgia man arrested after injuring man in road rage incident
A former cheer coach in Lynn Haven is in custody after deputies say she sexually abused two...
Lynn Haven cheer coach arrested in sexual battery case
Generic drowning picture
Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Jackson County
The Bay County Skate Park at the Panama City Beach Publix Sports Complex is now open.
Bay County Skate Park opens in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast 5/27/23
Fantastic weekend continues
Police said according to the accounts given, the suspect was seen putting the victim in a rear...
Georgia man arrested after injuring man in road rage incident
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
As hurricane season approaches, Senator Scott visits the beach that was hit the hardest with a...
U.S. Senator Rick Scott visits Mexico Beach, urges Floridians to plan ahead for hurricanes