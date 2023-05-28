Fantastic weekend continues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a quiet and cool evening tonight, with clear skies, a northeast breeze, and dry air allowing temperatures to fall below seasonal averages. We’ll see lows into the mid-50s inland and near 60 at the coast. Despite a cool start to your Sunday, temperatures will warm nicely by mid-morning, eventually reaching their highs in the mid to low 80s by the afternoon. A wind shift will see northeast flow become southwesterly at the coast, so humidity will creep up by the mid-afternoon. Outside of one or two quick showers in Okaloosa or Walton County, I think we’ll be rain free once again!

Expect Memorial Day to get off to a much more mild start due to that increased humidity. Overnight lows will only fall into the middle and upper 60s, nearly 10 degrees warmer than overnight Saturday night. Once again, we’ll see mostly sunny skies allowing temperatures to climb a degree or two higher inland, back into the mid to upper 80s. Coastal communities can expect highs in the low 80s. Depending on how warm we get inland, I am hesitant to say we’ll be rain free on Monday. Most folks should enjoy a dry day, but with dew points returning to the mid-60s I think we may see spotty afternoon showers developing during the afternoon. Currently, our host of in-house models are suggesting that those living in proximity to Highway 20 have the best shot at a shower Monday, but check in often with our social media pages, since that forecast is subject to change often. Unfortunately, Northwest Florida weather is a challenging beast!

Expect gradual warming Tuesday and Wednesday, with more humid conditions and inland areas approaching 90. Our best shot at rainfall will be Thursday, with a handful of larger-scale upper-level features enhancing lift and increasing rain chances. There will be more opportunities for rain on Friday, with a typical summer-like pattern and afternoon showers returning Saturday.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.