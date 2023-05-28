Georgia man arrested after injuring man in road rage incident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/PCBPD) - Panama City Beach Police officers report a man has been arrested after injuring another person in an alleged road rage incident.

PCB police announced the arrest of Dustin McDowell, 33, from Loganville, Georgia Saturday afternoon.

Reports said on Friday around 7 p.m., officers responded to a reported incident in the parking area of Marco’s Pizza on Front Beach Road. The officers said upon arrival, they spoke with witnesses who described seeing a man, identified as McDowell, assaulting another man.

Police said according to the accounts given, McDowell was seen putting the victim in a rear choke hold, lifting him off the ground, and continuing to do so until the victim lost consciousness. Once unconscious, McDowell allegedly threw the victim to the ground forcefully.

We’re told the victim was taken immediately to a local hospital for treatment. Witness statements were backed up by several videos of the incident, showing the sequence of events as described.

It was reported that after the incident, McDowell left the scene in a white truck with a temporary license plate.

Officers said the following day, Saturday, they located the vehicle in a neighborhood on the west end of Panama City Beach, with its temporary license plate removed. They said shortly thereafter, McDowell was located and brought in for questioning.

Authorities report during his post-Miranda interview, McDowell made statements implicating himself in the incident.

This case is currently active and our investigation is ongoing. Police said McDowell is currently facing charges of Aggravated Battery and Tampering with Evidence.

