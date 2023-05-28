Memorial Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday!

After a beautiful day today, expect dewpoints to creep upwards over the next 6-12 hours, with generally more humid conditions around by the start of your day Monday. That’ll make for a more mild start to Memorial Day compared to Sunday morning, with the Panhandle climbing out of the middle and upper 60s past sunrise. By mid-day, temperatures will turn rather warm, eventually reaching highs in the mid/low 80s at the coast and mid/upper 80s inland. The chance of rain is minimal - but not completely zero - with just one or two showers possible in the late afternoon as the sea breeze gets going.

Expect summery-feels to continue throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures gradually warming to near-90 by mid-week. We’ll introduce more widespread rainfall to the forecast for Thursday and Friday with heightened chances of rain at around 40-50%.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.