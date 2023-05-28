Memorial Day Forecast

Memorial Day Forecast 5/28/23
By Daniel Nyman
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday!

After a beautiful day today, expect dewpoints to creep upwards over the next 6-12 hours, with generally more humid conditions around by the start of your day Monday. That’ll make for a more mild start to Memorial Day compared to Sunday morning, with the Panhandle climbing out of the middle and upper 60s past sunrise. By mid-day, temperatures will turn rather warm, eventually reaching highs in the mid/low 80s at the coast and mid/upper 80s inland. The chance of rain is minimal - but not completely zero - with just one or two showers possible in the late afternoon as the sea breeze gets going.

Expect summery-feels to continue throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures gradually warming to near-90 by mid-week. We’ll introduce more widespread rainfall to the forecast for Thursday and Friday with heightened chances of rain at around 40-50%.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said according to the accounts given, the suspect was seen putting the victim in a rear...
Georgia man arrested after injuring man in road rage incident
McGuire's to open up at old Boarshead restaurant location.
McGuire’s Irish Pub to open in PCB
A former cheer coach in Lynn Haven is in custody after deputies say she sexually abused two...
Lynn Haven cheer coach arrested in sexual battery case
Generic drowning picture
Diver drowns at Blue Springs in Jackson County
The Bay County Skate Park at the Panama City Beach Publix Sports Complex is now open.
Bay County Skate Park opens in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Saturday Evening Forecast 5/27/23
Fantastic weekend continues
Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Warm and sunny weather is in the forecast this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Friday Forecast 5/26/23
Sunny stretch for Memorial Day weekend