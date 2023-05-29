Deputies investigating hotel shooting in Bonifay

Investigators are in Bonifay after a reported fatal shooting at the Holiday Inn.
Investigators are in Bonifay after a reported fatal shooting at the Holiday Inn.(Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators are in Bonifay after a reported fatal shooting at the Holiday Inn.

According to Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, all parties have been identified at this time, and there is no current danger to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information has been made available.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

